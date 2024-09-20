College football's most unlikely darlings: Cal football Twitter
By Joe Lago
Cal's football team is 3-0 and makes its ACC debut Saturday against Florida State in Tallahassee. The Seminoles, despite their horrid 0-3 start, are still favored by 2 1/2 points, a spread that would anger most fan bases of unbeaten squads, except that Cal fandom is atypical and proud of it.
It's why Cal fans have become the most unlikely darlings of college football Twitter since the Bears' road upset of Auburn two weeks ago. Once the clock expired on the 21-14 victory over the Tigers, a loyal but small group of Cal burner accounts joyously came up with amusing ways to celebrate coach Justin Wilcox's signature win and mock Auburn's misfortune.
RELATED: New Michigan QB Alex Orji gives Wolverines something 'a little different' on offense
Here's just one of the tweets poking fun at Auburn and at Cal's history of, well, not being laser-focused on national football championships and prioritizing other aspects of life.
The "Calgorithm" on Twitter didn't really take off until after the Bears beat San Diego State last Saturday to remain unbeaten. The 31-10 home win against the Aztecs emboldened the Cal burners to set their sights on Florida State, which wasn't terribly excited about the new West Coast schools joining the ACC.
This week, national college football reporters began to see self-deprecating Cal Twitter show up on their timelines. And they instantly became fans.
"Do yourself a favor and check out Cal Twitter," Chris "The Bear" Fallica said Wednesday on his Fox Sports gambling show. "It's awesome. They make fun of themselves. They make fun of the opponents. It's awesome. Do #CalTwitter and enjoy the laughs that they have at their own expense and at the expense of others. It's tremendous."
The "Dan Le Batard Show" also sang the praises of Cal Twitter on Wednesday. Lucy Rohden even went as far to say that it is "transforming the college football internet space."
"I'm one of them now," co-host Jessica Smetana said.
A little over a year ago, the football program in Berkeley was fighting for survival after being left behind by the Pac-12's breakup. Cal, with the help of rival Stanford, found a landing spot in the ACC but with a reduced TV revenue payout.
Even with their hot start, the Bears have a long way to go to enter the College Football Playoff picture. They would have to produce a run of success not seen since Jeff Tedford was coaching and Aaron Rodgers was playing quarterback.
Winning national titles has never been the goal for Cal fans, who've just wanted their beloved Bears to reach the Rose Bowl. Not to win it. Just to get to Pasadena!
After FSU, Cal faces No. 8 Miami (3-0), Pittsburgh (3-0) and North Carolina State (2-1). During that tough stretch, the wins might only come from Cal Twitter, but that would be just fine for Bears fans. As long as the team beats Stanford every year, Old Blues are content.
The extremely low bar for football nirvana explains how Wilcox has managed to last eight seasons in Berkeley. His overall record is only 39-43, but he owns a 4-3 mark against the Cardinal, including three straight Big Game victories. Only at Cal could mediocrity be so blissful.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
MLB: Shohei Ohtani clinches first 50-50 season in MLB history
NFL: Mel Kiper has had enough of the high safeties
GOLF: LIV, PGA Tour players seem determined to damage sport as much as possible
SPORTS MEDIA: Candidates to replace Woj as ESPN’s NBA Insider