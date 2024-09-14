Florida State's latest loss made history and a cool $1.3 million for Memphis
By Joe Lago
Florida State's stunning free fall to begin the 2024 season continued Saturday with a 20-12 home loss to Memphis. It was another painful defeat for the Seminoles, who dropped to 0-3, but this setback was also historic and costly.
The Seminoles, who were ranked 10th in the preseason AP poll, became the first preseason top-10 squad to lose its first three games to unranked teams. They dropped their opener 24-21 to Georgia Tech in Ireland and were beaten by Boston College 28-23 on the road.
Florida State also paid Memphis a $1.3 million guarantee to play the game in Tallahassee. Talk about not getting your money's worth.
There's an embarrassing betting distinction too.
FSU became the first Football Bowl Subdivision team to clinch the "under" on its 2024 projected win total for the regular season, according to the Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Even if the Seminoles win their nine remaining games, they will finish under their 9.5 wins projection.
Just nine months ago, Florida State had the sympathy of the college football world. Despite a perfect 13-0 record, the Seminoles were denied a College Football Playoff berth because they had struggled offensively due to a late-season leg injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis.
The CFP slight — also believed to be influenced by the ACC's inferior standing below the SEC and Big Ten — emboldened FSU to take legal action to force its way out of the conference. The lawsuit is still working its way through the courts.
Florida State entered the 2024 season seeking redemption and revenge, seemingly having reloaded with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the former Clemson prized recruit who resurrected his career with a successful stint at Oregon State. Three shocking defeats later, head coach Mike Norvell is already looking at a lost season.
At the end of his postgame press conference on Saturday, Norvell spoke optimistically of how the Seminoles could change their fortunes "with one play." That's when a fire alarm was triggered, followed by an automated response of "Attention: There's a fire in the building."
The college football gods sure do have a cruel sense of humor.
