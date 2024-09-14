Florida State is the first team in AP poll history to start a season in top 10 and go 0-3 with all 3 losses to unranked teams.



FSU is 0-3 for only the third time in history -- and the second time under Mike Norvell (2021, 2024).



Memphis wins 20-12; FSU pays 'em $1.3 million. pic.twitter.com/H68dUFUqnW