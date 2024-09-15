Arch Manning shows off lethal QB skill that Peyton and Eli definitely didn't have
By Joe Lago
Peyton Manning rushed for 67 yards or fewer in 13 of his 17 NFL seasons. His brother Eli ran for 67 yards or fewer in 13 of his 16 NFL seasons.
On Saturday, their nephew ran for 67 yards on a single play.
Arch Manning, the 19-year-old son of Cooper Manning, got to show off his speed in the second quarter of Texas' 56-7 victory over UTSA. The sophomore quarterback kept the ball on a run-pass option, juked his way around defenders and outran them for a 67-yard touchdown.
“When the adrenaline kicks in, it helps you run a bit faster,” Manning told reporters afterward.
Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted, "This has to be the longest touchdown run in Manning family history!" You're right, Emmanuel!
Manning's famous uncles have won a combined four Super Bowls, but they never came close to gaining 67 yards on one carry, much less one game, in the college or pros. In fact, their longest run was Peyton's career-best 33-yarder for the Indianapolis Colts in 2001.
Their father Archie, who like Peyton and Eli was drafted No. 1 overall, was a much more mobile quarterback in his playing days, averaging 5.7 yards per rush in his 13-year NFL career. He also ran for a family-best 351 yards for the New Orleans Saints in 1972, his second season. However, his longest run was only a 27-yarder in 1977.
Arch Manning, the top QB prospect of the 2023 recruiting class, entered Saturday's game after starting QB Quinn Ewers left with an injury. He immediately did something that the Manning family has always been known for.
He threw a touchdown pass on his first throw of the game — a 19-yarder to DeAndre Moore Jr.
He later threw a 75-yard touchdown to true freshman wideout Ryan Wingo for a 42-7 Texas lead.
Manning completed nine of 12 attempts for 223 yards. He accounted for five touchdowns, four passing and one on the ground via his 67-yard run.
“It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches,” he said.
