Vince Carter brought to tears by the most fitting honor from Toronto Raptors
By Joe Lago
Kawhi Leonard elevated the Toronto Raptors to the NBA's pinnacle by leading them to their first championship in 2019, but before the memorable title run, the franchise first soared with its original high-flying star.
Vince Carter became the face of the Raptors during their early years after he was selected as the fifth overall pick in 1998 and acquired in a draft-day trade with the Golden State Warriors. He won Rookie of the Year in 1999 and quickly earned the nickname "Air Canada" for his electrifying dunks.
The eight-time All-Star returned to Toronto on Friday to reopen refurbished Dixon Park basketball courts, which were originally built by Carter's Embassy of Hope foundation in 2003. During the ceremony, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri announced that the team will retire Carter's No. 15 jersey this season.
"Our organization is retiring your jersey, yes, your jersey in Scotiabank Arena, and we do it with great pride and great honor," Ujiri said with Carter wiping away tears.
“I’m beyond words,” an emotional Carter said.
“This is what I wanted more than anything because I had six crazy years here,” he added.
Carter's time in Toronto came to an abrupt end when he was traded in December 2004 to the New Jersey Nets. Ujiri said time had eroded any bad feelings between franchise and its first star player.
"It doesn't matter what's happened. Time heals things," Ujiri said. "He took a young franchise to make those little baby steps that could get us to be a global spotlight."
The Raptors will officially raise Carter's jersey to the rafters on Saturday, November 2, when they play host to the Sacramento Kings.
