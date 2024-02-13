Kayleigh McEnany Claims Donald Trump Keeps Calling Joe Biden 'Barack Obama' on Purpose
By Liam McKeone
We live in a wonderful reality where the primary topic of conversation in the political sphere is about the mental capabilities of the presidential candidates in this year's election. Fun! On Monday, Fox News had that kind of discussion about Donald Trump as the discourse about Joe Biden's mental state overflowed from the weekend.
It was pointed out that Trump is not exactly doing great himself, as he has told crowds he's running against "Barack Obama" nine different times during this election cycle. Kayleigh McEnany, the former Press Secretary for the Trump White House, felt that was her cue to jump in and defend the former president. She said Trump is actually doing that on purpose because he is "intimating that Barack Obama is behind the decision-making of the Biden White House." Which is definitely a new spin on the situation.
So, just so you have it straight, McEnany thinks Trump is calling Joe Biden Barack Obama in order to make a larger point about Biden's decision-making. Which... yeah. Maybe! Or maybe it's just an old guy mixing up his words. Who's to say, really.
The strongest point against McEnany's argument here is that it would be an extremely subtle jab by Trump at Biden. He does love his derogatory nicknames but there is nothing stopping him from openly proclaiming that Obama is actually running the Biden White House. In fact that's what he'll probably do now that McEnany has given him the idea. He wouldn't bother resorting to "accidentally" calling Biden by a different name for months and months without ever explaining why.
Things are definitely going great when there is debate about whether a former president mixing up the name of his opponent is actually a galaxy brain strategy or a sign of dementia.