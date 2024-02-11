Donald Trump to Taylor Swift: Don't Endorse Crooked Joe Because I Made You Money, Like Your Liberal Boyfriend
President Joe Biden may not be doing a Super Bowl interview, but that didn't stop Donald Trump from taking advantage of the biggest stage on the American sports calendar to try and reach out to Taylor Swift. On Sunday afternoon Trump took to social media to tell the world's most famous football fan that he deserves her endorsement because he made her a lot of money. And he likes her Liberal boyfriend. Via Truth Social:
"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!"
While Trump is happy to take credit for the Music Modernization Act, one attorney who worked on the bill told Variety that Trump had nothing to do with it.
“This [claim] is funny to me,” she wrote. “Trump did nothing on our legislation except sign it, and doesn’t even know what the Music Modernization Act does. Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.”
No one has stepped forward to dispute Trump's claim that he likes Travis Kelce, even if he is a Liberal.