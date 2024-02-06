Donald Trump Invented the Term 'Supply Change' During a Newsmax Interview
Donald Trump sat down with Rob Schmitt recently with the interview running on Newsmax on Monday. The interview, which took place at Mar-a-Lago, sure looks like it was conducted in the same ballroom where all of the classified documents were stacked on stage, but that's beside the point. We're actually here to learn about something called "supply change," which appears to be a term that Trump made up during the interview and then told Schmitt he'd probably never heard of it anyway.
The thing that makes the most sense here is that Trump meant to say "supply chain," and either rolled with it or misheard the talking point recently and rolled with it. Either way, he rolled with it, and tried to convince the interviewer that he was the one who had no idea what he was talking about.
What you have here is a classic beads versus bees scenario. No one knows what anyone is talking about, but Trump is confident that if he's in charge again he'll bring in more honey.
The only problem is that the supply chain crisis, which has since improved, began in the early days of the pandemic while Trump was still president. Which means the real supply change took place after he left the White House. Ah, well, nevertheless.