Steve Doocy Says Yesterday Was 'Absolutely the Worst Day of Joe Biden's Presidency'
President Joe Biden will not face charges for his retention of government documents, but the report by Special Council Robert Hur which was released on Thursday still caused quite a stir as Hur described Biden as "an elderly man with poor memory." This was either bias or confirmation bias depending on which side of the aisle you sit. Friday morning on FOX & Friends Steve Doocy said that Thursday was "absolutely the worst day of Joe Biden's presidency."
"I was talking to our White House correspondent last night after supper," is an interesting way for Doocy to say he spoke to his son, Peter Doocy, before the press conference where Biden began the Q&A by saying, "My memory is so bad I let you speak" to the younger Doocy.
Who knows what else was said at the press conference because Biden was there to talk about his memory and ended up confusing Mexico and Egypt and that was all the confirmation that anyone needed that he was in mental decline.
Obviously, the easiest way for Biden to erase anyone's doubts would about his mental fitness would be to take a cognitive test and then brag that he knows the difference between an elephant and a giraffe. Then when he mixes up geographical locations no one will care.