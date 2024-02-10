The Big Lead

Donald Trump Claims He Saw Someone Shoplifting a Refrigerator The Other Day

By Ryan Phillips

Former President Trump Speaks At The NRA Presidential Forum In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Former President Trump Speaks At The NRA Presidential Forum In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania / Spencer Platt/GettyImages
Donald Trump is out campaigning again, which means you know we've got more wild quote from the former president. During a speech to the NRA in Pennsylvania on Friday, Trump claimed to have seen a man shoplifting a refrigerator just the other day. I have so many questions.

Here's what Trump said:

"Can you believe?" No Donald. No, I can't. A human man could not lift and shoplift a refrigerator. It's not humanly possible. Now if you want to say someone had a mini-fridge, well, maybe. But that's not a refrigerator. Obviously Trump is going for shock factor here without considering the premise is pretty ridiculous.

In more evidence that Trump's claim that he saw that the other day might be a bit of a fib, he actually said the exact same thing last April. Oddly enough, that also came during a speech to the NRA.

Wow, two men in the United States who can lift refrigerators by themselves? That's wild. And also ridiculous. Frankly, if a man enters a story and can lift a fridge and walk out the door with it, he should be allowed to keep it. Home Depot should run this as a promotion. Lift and carry the refrigerator and it's yours.

