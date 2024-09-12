Is Baker Mayfield ready to ball out at QB for Buccaneers against the Lions?
By Evan Bleier
With the quarterback who replaced him as the face and franchise player of the Cleveland Browns struggling mightily both on and off the football field, Baker Mayfield is living large in Tampa Bay as the starting QB of the Buccaneers.
A Pro Bowler last season for the first time after passing for a career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns, Mayfield was excellent in Week 1 for the Bucs and threw for a quartet of scores at Tampa blew out the Washingon Commanders in a game that was never close.
Generally an afterthought in a league with star players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, Mayfield currently has the most touchdown passes in the NFL and is heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Lions and their leaky secondary.
Efficient against the Commanders while completing 24-of-30 passing attemts, Mayfield has a tougher matchup in Week 2 against Detroit but may have to take more shots downfield while Tampa Bay attempts to keep pace with the high-powered offense of the Lions.
That was the gameplan when Tampa faced Detroit in the playoffs and, while it didn't prevent the Bucs from losing 31-23, it was effective as Mayfield attempted 41 passes and finished with 349 yards.
Can Mayfield, who had three touchdowns but also two picks in the postseason loss to Detroit, be better against the Lions this time around? He seems to think so.
"You can definitely sense it already, within our building, when you put up the personnel, the game records, the scouting report, all that and you talk about the atmosphere, the memories instantly pop up and our guys are ready," Mayfield said. "You know, it's obviously a topic of conversation of they ended our year and so [it's] one that we've been looking forward to and it just so happens to be the one this week."
Mayfield may not have four touchdowns like he did in Week 1, but he definitely deserves to be in fantasy lineups in Week 2 against the Lions and a secondary that can be beaten.
