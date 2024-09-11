NFL launches investigation into sexual assault lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
By Enzo Flojo
Deshaun Watson is once again under scrutiny off the field as the NFL has launched an investigation into a new civil lawsuit filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The lawsuit, which accuses Watson of sexual assault during an incident in 2020 while he was still with the Houston Texans, marks yet another troubling chapter in the quarterback’s legal battles.
The alleged victim claims Watson forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with her at her apartment for 'several minutes,' and she is seeking $1 million in damages. The NFL confirmed it is reviewing the case under its personal conduct policy, though no formal charges have been filed.
According to league spokesperson Brian McCarthy, the NFL is not currently considering placing Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, a form of paid leave during legal investigations.
“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy,” McCarthy said. “Not looking at the commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”
Of course, this isn’t the first time Watson has faced legal challenges related to sexual misconduct. In 2022, the quarterback was suspended for 11 games after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. Watson settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits before receiving a $5 million fine and suspension from the league.
The Browns, who traded multiple first-round draft picks to acquire Watson and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, expressed their commitment to respecting the legal process. Watson’s on-field performance has also raised concerns, with inconsistent play and a recent injury contributing to doubts about whether he can be the franchise’s long-term solution at quarterback. The latest lawsuit only deepens the uncertainty surrounding his future.
