Scottie Scheffler’s arrest to Charlie and Tiger Woods: What fans want to see in Season 3 of ‘Full Swing’ on Netflix
By Adam Woodard
Golf fans were thrilled to hear Netflix is bringing back its docuseries “Full Swing,” which chronicles the lives of men’s professional golfers, for a third season in 2025.
The show has taken fans behind the scenes at marquee events such as the Masters and Ryder Cup, detailed the struggles of life on the road and featured rising stars in the game and their families. While not every episode is a hit – insert Ian Poulter in Season One and anything Zach Johnson said in Season Two here – the series has been widely praised by both casual and hardcore golf fans.
The 2024 professional golf season wasn’t short on storylines, and there may still be more to come with the FedExCup Fall events and Presidents Cup still to come. Here are a handful storylines fans want to see in Season Three of “Full Swing.”
1. Scottie's arrest
I'm not sure what more can come from Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the 2024 PGA Championship, but it was by far the biggest golf story of the year and it has to be included in Season Three.
2. Bryson vs Rory at the U.S. Open
Sure, Rory McIlroy blew a great chance at the U.S. Open, but Bryson DeChambeau still hit one of the best shots of the year to win it. Now with LIV Golf, DeChambeau has embraced his role as the sport's No. 1 showman and would make for one entertaining episode.
3. Tiger and Charlie
From the Masters to USGA and PGA Tour qualifiers, Tiger and Charlie Woods were spotted together quite frequently this season on the course. Tiger hasn't appeared on either of the first two seasons and I'd be shocked if he participated in Season Three, but fans can dream.
4. Dunlap wins as an amateur
Playing the 2024 American Express on a sponsor exemption, Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson won the Tucson Open in 1991. Later in the season, he won the Barracuda Championship to become the first player to win in the same season on Tour as an amateur and professional. Let’s learn more about Dunlap.
5. Xander's major season
Xander Schauffele's father had been his swing coach for his entire life before he made a massive change at the end of 2023 and started working with Chris Como. The result? He finally broke through at a major championship and won both the PGA Championship and Open Championship. Schauffele isn't one to go out of his way for media, but you can't tell the story of golf in 2024 without him.
6. Golf at the Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympics were the third Games to feature golf since its return in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. This year, however, was the first Games to not be impacted by a major health scare (Zika, 2016; COVID, 2021). Fans showed out and witnessed quite a show as Scheffler overcame a six-shot deficit to win men's gold, while Lydia Ko won her first gold after earning silver and bronze in the previous two Games.
7. Captain Keegan
Keegan Bradley was heavily featured in Season Two and gained even more fans for how he handled being snubbed for the Ryder Cup. This year he was named the captain for the 2025 matches, won the BMW Championship and played his way onto the 2024 Presidents Cup team. More Keegan, please.
8. Min Woo and Minjee
Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee are a rare brother-sister combination in professional golf. I'd be interested to learn more about their relationship and what it's like to be siblings competing at the highest levels of professional golf. The Season Two episode featuring Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick was good, and I think an episode featuring the Lee's would be, too.