NFL's Best Touchdowns of Opening Sunday
By Joe Lago
The first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season produced 61 touchdowns. Which ones were the best? Glad you asked.
Here were the six-best efforts to score six.
6. Andrew Van Ginkel's pick six
The reactions by the broadcast crew and Van Ginkel's teammates sum up just how incredible the linebacker's lightning-quick, 10-yard TD interception return was in the Minnesota Vikings' 28-6 win against the New York Giants. Then again, he benefited from the unintended generosity of Daniel Jones, whose four-year, $160 million contract isn't the NFL's worst QB deal thanks to the equally always-awful Deshaun Watson and his fully guaranteed $230 million pact.
5. Mike Evans' hand-fighting grab
Even at 31 years old, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver remains a nightmare for defensive backs. Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste got beat twice by the five-time Pro Bowler for touchdowns in the Bucs' 37-20 victory, but the 17-yard second-quarter TD was Evans' best of the day as well as the best of any receiver on Sunday,
4. Kenneth Walker III's graceful dive
Just like the Olympics, Walker's 23-yard touchdown run received the highest score of any TD run on Sunday due to the degree of difficulty and artistic impression. Eluding two tacklers raised the difficulty. He stuck the landing with the leap into the end zone to punctuate the play in the Seattle Seahawks' 26-20 triumph against the Denver Broncos.
3. Air Josh Allen
What do you do when the Buffalo Bills quarterback is bearing down on you to reach the end zone by any means necessary? Well, there's really nothing you can do because Allen find a way to cross the goal line, even if it means leaping over a defensive back and crashing into oncoming defenders. Allen's Superman leap produced his second TD run of the game and allowed Buffalo to secure a 34-28 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
2. DeeJay Dallas' historic return
The NFL's new dynamic kickoff rule was instituted to decrease head injuries. It has already produced one exciting touchdown. Dallas made history as the first player to return a dynamic kickoff for a TD when he ran through the static Buffalo Bills kickoff coverage for 96 yards.
1. Anthony Richardson's 60-yard bomb
Much was made of the Indianapolis Colts QB's superhuman strength at throwing a football before he was selected fourth overall at the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that he is healthy and has a year of experience, the 6-foot-4, 244-pounder should regularly produce the type of unbelievable heaves like the one he unleashed to Alec Pierce in the first quarter of a 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans. Notice how Richardson slipped before launching the long-distance dime.