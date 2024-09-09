What Anthony Davis Told LeBron James After Lakers Drafted Bronny
By Quinn Allen
The Los Angeles Lakers unsurprisingly decided to draft the son of LeBron James, Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft. While Bronny is expected to begin the season in the G League, he could have a future at the NBA level with the Purple and Gold.
The night the young James got drafted, Anthony Davis FaceTimed The King but hilariously said he didn't want to talk to him but rather his new teammate, as told on the latest episode of The Shop.
Video courtesy of Jacob Rude:
It's a priceless reaction from AD. Considering that he and James have been teammates for years, one would expect that he has spent more than enough time around Bronny for him to have his personal number. Or the more likely reason is just he was simply trolling LeBron.
2024-25 will mark the first time in NBA history fans will see a father-son duo actually play together. It speaks to the longevity of LeBron, who is still dominating at 39 years old. It remains to be seen when Bronny will get his chance in the Association, but it's safe to assume it will happen some point in the upcoming season.