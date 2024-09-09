The Cleveland Browns Have a Massive Deshaun Watson Problem
By Evan Bleier
Hours after his opponent Dak Prescott made history by agreeing to an extension that pays $60 million annually and includes $231 million in guaranteed money, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland.
Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in March of 2022 with the Browns, should have just stayed home as he was downright horrible in Cleveland's 33-17 loss to the visiting Cowboys.
How horrible? Watson, who was hit 17 times, took six sacks and threw a pair of interception, led the Browns to just three points in the first half and was 7-of-15 with 36 passing yards at halftime. One reason Watson's stat line was so horrible is he didn’t complete a pass beyond six yards past the line of scrimmage in the first half.
A Pro Bowler from 2018-2020 who threw for a league-leading 4,823 passing yards in 2020 during his final season with the Houston Texans, Watson, who the Browns surrendered six draft picks (including three firsts) to acquire, looks like he might be cashed and he's only 28 years old.
That's a massive problem for the Browns because they are stuck with Watson and really have no options other than to play him or bench him. As CBS explains, the Browns can't cut him without enduring historic ramifications.
"Even if the Browns wanted to force their way through the season and move on from Watson after this year, well, they couldn't," according to CBS. "Watson's pre-June 1 dead cap number for cutting him would be $172 million. Say it out loud: one hundred and seventy-two million dollars. The 2024 NFL salary cap for every team was $224 million."
What makes the situation even more painful for the Browns is the success that Baker Mayfield, who the team jettisoned in favor of Watson, is having in Tampa Bay. A Pro Bowler last season, Mayfield threw four touchdown passes and had a 146.4 passer rating in Tampa's 37-20 victory over Washington on Sunday.
Paid far more than his predecessor in Cleveland, Watson suited up for his 13th NFL game in the last four years — and he certainly played like it. While it seems unlikely the Browns will send Watson to the bench after one bad outing (as some are calling for), Cleveland may have to make a move if the losses start piling up.
"I’ll always be Deshaun Watson, regardless of whoever else says otherwise," Watson said after the loss. "We all have days like this when you’re playing this type of game, and that’s just part of what comes with it. It comes with the territory. And especially in my position: much is given, much is required.”
And Watson will have to do much, much more if he wants to keep his position.