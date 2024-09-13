Shohei Ohtani could have secret weapon role for Dodgers' playoff run
By Joe Lago
Despite the confounding National League MVP campaign that continues to tout New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to push his unprecedented year to the first-ever 50-50 season of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.
With 16 games remaining, Ohtani needs three more homers and two more steals to achieve baseball immortality. Even if he falls short, the third MVP award of his seven-year MLB career is a lock.
Ohtani's next goal would be to lead the Dodgers to a World Series title and the club's first championship parade since 1988 (the pandemic prevented a public party after the team's 2020 title).
He could make that happen by powering L.A. at the plate and on the mound.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday on MLB Network Radio that it's possible for Ohtani to pitch in the playoffs.
"You should always leave some margin, a crack in the door, for any possibility, right?" Roberts said. "If things line up, and there's a need and the game, his body, everything is telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great. And it would be storybook. But to count on it, I think that's not a fair way to go about it.
"But Shohei is on board, which is to continue his rehab process. I wouldn't put it past him to have his eye on that (a return). And we'll just see how he plays out."
Ohtani has yet to pitch in a game for the Dodgers. His last game on a mound was with the Los Angeles Angels on August 23, 2023, when he walked off the mound in Anaheim with an injury that was later diagnosed as a torn ulnar collateral ligament and required the second right elbow surgery of his career.
The 30-year-old two-way unicorn was expected to spend the 2024 season rehabilitating in preparation for a 2025 pitching return. However, L.A.'s staff has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency. If cleared by team doctors, Ohtani, who's normally a starter, could have his workload lessened as a reliever, a role he embraced while helping Japan win the World Baseball Classic last year.
On Thursday, the L.A. Times' Bill Plaschke wrote a column adamantly calling for Ohtani to pitch in the playoffs, especially if a scenario requires "three outs to win a series or a ring."
"To not give the team and those fans and this city their best chance to win a title would be dereliction of duty," Plaschke wrote. "To not include Ohtani if the situation arises and he’s willing to take the ball would be simply wrong."
Ohtani closing out a Dodgers victory to clinch the franchise's eighth World Series title would be quite the Hollywood ending. The most likely outcome is that he helps his team win a ring with just his bat.
