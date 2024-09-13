Dolphins reveal plan at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa injury
By Max Weisman
It looks like the Miami Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for at least a few weeks. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Dolphins 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills Thursday night.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussed the team's quarterback future during his Friday press conference. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa Thursday night and McDaniel said he expects Thompson to be the next man up, but that Miami will bring in another option.
RELATED: NFL's average player is this old, stands this tall and weighs this much
"We will bring in someone, we’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations,” McDaniel said.
Tagovailoa missed five games due to two concussions in 2022 but McDaniel doesn't have a timeline as of Friday for his return and said he was more concerned with Tua the person and not Tua the football player.
"The best thing I can do is not assess what this means from a football standpoint," McDaniel said. "Every situation is unique. I am not worried about anything that’s out of my hands in terms of, I’m just worried about the human being, and he’ll drive the ship when we get the appropriate information. But it’s day-by-day health … particularly with concussions."
Tagovailoa collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he scrambled to pick up a 4th down conversion. Hamlin, who had his own scary injury two seasons ago, posted on his X account wishing Tagovailoa the best.
"My love and prayers with Tua fasho.. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery. Much love broski."
Before the injury Tua had not been having a good game. He was 17-for-25 for 145 yards and a touchdown, but threw three interceptions. His three interception game tied a career high.
The injury had people concerned about the future of Tagovailoa's career. Dez Bryant posted to his X account saying the NFL has to intervene for Tagovailoa's future health.
"That’s it…. NFL go ahead and do the right thing," he wrote. "Tua has had entirely way too many concussions. He need to retire for his longevity health concerns"
The Dolphins will have 10 days off before traveling to Seattle to play the Seahawks in Week 3.
CHECK OUT MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
NFL: Daniel Jones addresses growing frustration from Giants fans
NBA: Jayson Tatum locks in 2025 NBA Finals prediction
WNB: LeBron James, Tom Brady Send Strong Message To A'ja Wilson After Making WNBA History
CFB: Brock Purdy playfully roasts former Hawkeyes star George Kittle