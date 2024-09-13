LeBron James, Tom Brady Send Strong Message To A'ja Wilson After Making WNBA History
By Max Weisman
Las Vegas Aces star center A'ja Wilson set the WNBA's single-season scoring record Wednesday night with a 27-point effort against the Indiana Fever.
Wilson broke a record that was set just last season by the Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, who scored 939 points in 38 games. Wilson, after Wednesday night's game, now has 956 points. She broke Loyd's record in 35 games and with four games left could become the WNBA's first 1,000-point scorer.
The record-breaking moment did not go unnoticed by sports' biggest stars, with both LeBron James and Tom Brady heaping praise on Wilson following the accomplishment.
A'ja Wilson remained humble about the accomplishment when asked about it postgame.
“I don’t want to sound cliché when I say this but, I don’t get any of that without every single teammate along the way. I’m so grateful to be able to play with selfless women,” she said. “My teammates are the heartbeat. They keep me going. I don’t get any points without them passing me the basketball."
Wilson is averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds this season and is the favorite to win WNBA MVP. If she wins, it would be her third WNBA MVP award after winning in 2020 and 2022. She also won Rookie of the Year in 2018 and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. More importantly, she won the WNBA Championship in each of the two previous years with the Aces.
Her accolades, both team and individual, help make a case that she is one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time.
The Aces currently sit in fourth place in the WNBA standings with a 23-13 record, looking to become the first WNBA team to three-peat since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA Championships.
