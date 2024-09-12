NFL's average player is this old, stands this tall and weighs this much
By Joe Lago
The NFL released its annual breakdown of the opening-week active rosters for all 32 teams, highlighting the colleges with the most pro players. For the eighth straight season, Alabama had the most (or tied for the most) players on Week 1 rosters with 61.
The league also listed the average age, height, weight and years of experience for every franchise.
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are the tallest teams with a 6.24 feet average. The Houston Texas have the shortest average height at 6.13 feet.
The New England Patriots weigh the heaviest with an average of 249.02 pounds. The Texans are the lightest with an average of 236.77 pounds.
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are tied for the oldest average age of 27.07 years. The Green Bay Packers have the youngest average age of 24.91 years.
The league average for each category goes like this: 26.21 years old, 6.20 feet, 244.51 pounds, 4.30 years of experience.
So who in the NFL fits that profile?
Amazingly, not one player on a Week 1 roster matched all four categories. But several were close. And the closest was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who ticks every box except for height. The 26-year-old Koonce is a four-year NFL veteran who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 250 pounds.
The biggest name of the "All-Average Team" is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (26, 6-1, 223, five years of experience). He's joined in the backfield by Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (26, 6-foot, 227, four years), and his top target would be Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (26, 6-4, 223, five years).
Backing up Hurts at QB would be former Patriots starting QB and current Jaguars backup Mac Jones (26, 6-3, 214, four years).
The most accomplished "All-Average" defender is New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay (26, 6-1, 245 pounds, five years), who won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who else comes close to being NFL average? Below is the full list of players.
AFC East
Dolphins linebacker Cam Brown (26 years old, 6-5, 235 pounds, five years)
Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (26 years old, 6-0, 228 pounds, five years)
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (26 years old, 6-0, 227 pounds, four years)
AFC North
Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (26 years old, 6-3, 255 pounds, five years)
Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (26 years old, 6-1, 215 pounds, four years)
Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie (26 years old, 6-2, 235 pounds, five years)
Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (26 years old, 6-2, 228 pounds, five years)
Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis (26 years old, 6-2, 238 pounds, three years)
Browns linebacker Khaleke Hudson (26 years old, 6-0, 220 pounds, five years)
Steelers safety Jalen Elliott (26 years old, 6-1, 205 pounds, four years)
AFC South
Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (26 years old, 6-1, 230 pounds, three years)
Texans linebacker Rashad Weaver (26 years old, 6-4, 259 pounds, four years)
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (26 years old, 6-4, 223 pounds, five years)
Colts tight end Kylen Granson (26 years old, 6-3, 242 pounds, four years)
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (26 years old, 6-3, 214 pounds, four years)
Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (26 years old, 6-5, 250 pounds, four years)
Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson (26 years old, 6-2, 220 pounds, four years)
AFC West
Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (26 years old, 6-4, 257 pounds, four years)
Broncos linebacker Kristian Welch (26 years old, 6-3, 239 pounds, five years)
Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (26 years old, 6-2, 257 pounds, five years)
Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (26 years old, 6-5, 230 pounds, five years)
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (26 years old, 6-3, 223 pounds, four years)
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (26 years old, 6-3, 250 pounds, four years)
Chargers linebacker Nick Niemann (26 years old, 6-3, 244 pounds, four years)
NFC East
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (26 years old, 6-1, 223 pounds, five years)
Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (26 years old, 6-3, 220 pounds, three years)
Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (26 years old, 6-3, 255 pounds, five years)
Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (26 years old, 6-2, 248 pounds, four years)
Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (26 years old, 6-3, 220 pounds, five years)
NFC North
Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (26 years old, 6-0, 231 pounds, four years)
Packers running back A.J. Dillon (26 years old, 6-0, 247 pounds, five years)
NFC South
Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (26 years old, 6-5, 241 pounds, five years)
Saints linebacker Willie Gay (26 years old, 6-1, 243 pounds, five years)
Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson (26 years old, 6-1, 233 pounds, three years)
Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (26 years old, 6-5, 236 pounds, four years)
NFC West
Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (26 years old, 6-2, 229 pounds, five years)
Cardinals linebacker Julian Okwara (26 years old, 6-4, 250 pounds, five years)
Rams tight end Hunter Long (26 years old, 6-5, 243 pounds, four years)
Rams linebacker Miller Hoecht (26 years old, 6-4, 267 pounds, four years)
49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (26 year old, 6-2, 217 pounds, 4 years)
