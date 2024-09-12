Daniel Jones addresses growing frustration from Giants fans
By Max Weisman
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not play well in the Giants' Week 1 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 186 yards and two interceptions, one of which went for a pick-six.
Fans were so fed up with Jones, who has thrown more pick-sixes than touchdowns since signing a four-year, $160 million contract with New York in March 2023, that they lit a Jones jersey on fire outside Metlife Stadium. Other fans waited for Jones to walk to his car so they could heckle him.
According to Madelyn Burke of MSG Network, Jones said he understands the fan's frustrations.
"They're upset and frustrated and we're frustrated too," Jones said. "I understand that, I'm not easily offended I understand how it works. I gotta play better, we all gotta play better.
Jones has a 22-37-1 record as the Giants starter but he led the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and first playoff win since winning Super Bowl 46, a Wild Card Round victory over the Vikings in the 2022 playoffs. The Giants have been otherwise mediocre or bad with Jones as the starter.
His 17-game average with the Giants is a season with 3,539 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His career-high in touchdowns is 24, which he threw in his rookie season.
New York has a more favorable Week 2 matchup, a division game against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders' defense couldn't stop Baker Mayfield in Week 2, who had four touchdowns and threw for 289 yards. Both teams are looking to get in the win column on Sunday.
