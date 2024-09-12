Jayson Tatum locks in 2025 NBA Finals prediction
By Max Weisman
Jayson Tatum isn't shying away from the Boston Celtics championship repeat hype. Tatum was a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, and the late-night host asked him for some 2025 NBA predictions.
Tatum has had an incredible summer so far. In June he won his first NBA Championship, leading the Celtics alongside Jaylen Brown to the franchise's league-leading 18th banner. Less than a month later, on July 6, he signed a massive five-year contract extension worth up to $315 million, the largest contract in NBA history. A few days later it was announced he would be the cover athlete on NBA 2K25. To top it all off, Tatum won his second Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics in August. - though was the center of discussion due to his lack of playing time.
Fallon had some fun with the Celtics star, asking him to answer some questions about the upcoming NBA season.
Tatum predicted that the New York Knicks, Fallon's favorite team, would win more than 50 games in the 2024-25 season, much to Fallon's delight. Tatum said he would win MVP and made his 2025 NBA Finals prediction.
"The Boston Celtics," Tatum said before thinking about who his Western Conference foe would be. "It's gonna be a rematch. We're gonna play Dallas again."
Fallon then had some fun with Tatum, asking him what player would be best suited for a second career as a WWE wrestler, to which Tatum answered Draymond Green. Fallon also asked him which late-night host would win a one-on-one basketball tournament. Tatum had some fun of his own with the answer.
"Oh uh Jimmy, Jimmy Kimmel," he said, teasing Fallon.
Tatum also revealed that his son, Deuce, would be getting a championship ring after Fallon held up the photo of the two of them following the final buzzer in the Celtics championship clinching 106-88 victory.
Tatum and the Celtics will begin their title defense against Fallon's Knicks on October 22.
