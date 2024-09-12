Brock Purdy playfully roasts former Hawkeyes star George Kittle
By Enzo Flojo
George Kittle is a beloved figure for Iowa Hawkeyes fans, having carved out an illustrious career with the San Francisco 49ers after a standout tenure at Iowa. But his current quarterback, Brock Purdy, isn’t as warmly embraced by the Hawkeye faithful. Purdy played his college ball at Iowa State, the Hawkeyes’ bitter rivals.
Despite their college affiliations, Kittle and Purdy share a strong bond on and off the field, but that didn’t stop them from engaging in a friendly rivalry. Following the Iowa-Iowa State game in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season, in which the Cyclones claimed a thrilling 20-19 win over the Hawkeyes, Purdy made sure Kittle paid the price for his team’s defeat.
Purdy gleefully trolled Kittle by having him wear an Iowa State helmet during a media session, much to the amusement of fans. The playful roast was the result of a bet the two 49ers stars had placed on the game, and Kittle’s punishment was swift and public. In a lighthearted interview, Kittle revealed just how quickly Purdy pounced after the Cyclones' victory.
RELATED: Should Fantasy Football owners hold onto Christian McCaffrey’s backup?
“Pretty quickly. He texted me the score instantly,” Kittle laughed, adding, “I said, ‘Thank you, Brock. You ruined my whole weekend.’”
Despite the loss and the public ribbing, Kittle remains focused on leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl this season. And while Hawkeyes fans may not love Purdy’s Cyclone ties, they’ll surely be rooting for both players to bring a championship to San Francisco—rivalries aside.
CHECK OUT MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
NFL: League pulls in record viewership in Week 1
NBA: Jayson Tatum makes his 2025 Finals prediction
WNBA: Indiana farm’s amazing tribute to Fever star Caitlin Clark