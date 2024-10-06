Colts down another starter for Sunday’s game
By Max Weisman
The Indianapolis Colts haven't beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road since 2014, and they'll have to try and end that streak Sunday without a few important starters. Indianapolis ruled quarterback Anthony Richardson out Sunday morning with an oblique injury, bringing the total number of Colts not playing to eight. Joe Flacco will start in Richardson's place.
Other Colts that won't hit the playing field Sunday include running back Jonathan Taylor, out with an ankle injury, defensive end Kwity Paye, out with a quad injury and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, out with an ankle injury. Indianapolis will be missing six defensive players.
Richardson suffered his injury in the first quarter a week ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the game but was able to return after missing two plays. However, on his first play back in action, he was hurt again on a quarterback run. He missed the rest of the game.
Joe Flacco came into the game in relief and played well enough to lead the Colts to a 27-24 win. He was 16-for-26 with 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Jonathan Taylor, also out against Jacksonville, suffered his ankle injury last week against the Steelers as well.
Taylor left the game last Sunday with about eight minutes to play. He was having a good game before the injury, rushing for 88 yards and one touchdown. The Colts will look to end their nine game losing streak in Jacksonville with Joe Flacco under center. Kickoff is at one p.m.
