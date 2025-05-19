Weekend Roundup: Shai Time, championship Scheffler, WNBA rivalry renewed, and more
By Tyler Reed
If you were lucky enough to have Shrek on VHS (yes, I am that old), then you would have heard Smash Mouth's 'All-Star' a good one million times in your childhood.
The legendary song has a darkness to it when they sang, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming."
That line in the song is what a Monday feels like, they just don't stop coming. However, we're here to make your Monday less icky. Want to relive an amazing weekend? Well, we have you covered with the Weekend Roundup.
Going To The Chip
Nothing can be better for a sports fan than hearing the words, "Game 7." On Sunday, NBA fans were treated to one, but it was anything but classic.
The Oklahoma City Thunder bowled over the Denver Nuggets 125-93 to advance to the Western Conference Finals, where they will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves.
From Inmate To Champion
This time last year, Scott Scheffler was spending time behind bars after a bizarre sequence on his way to the PGA Championship.
This year, Scheffler ended up holding the trophy at the end of the legendary PGA Tournament. A real rags-to-riches story here.
A New Season, Same Rivals
The 2025 WNBA season tipped off this past weekend, and the league brilliantly had the Indiana Fever meet the Chicago Sky during the opening weekend.
Caitlin Clark and the Fever got the best of Angel Reese and the Sky; however, a flagrant foul by Clark on Reese has already started the annoying discourse on social media.
This rivalry should be a fun way for fans to find interest in the league. However, social media is doing everything in its power to turn fans away from the game.
We're Sorry
The Edmonton Oilers are the last chance for Canada to bring the Stanley Cup back to their native land for the first time since 1993.
On Sunday night, the dream of hoisting the cup for Toronto Maple Leafs fans came to a crashing halt, as the Florida Panthers gave them a Game 7 beatdown. Puck fans may want to chalk this one up to the red, white, and blue, again.
Legendary Celebration
After watching their team clinch their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000, New York Knicks fans filled the streets of the city that never sleeps for an epic celebration.
One fan even found a way to climb atop a billboard to become the next New York legend. However, the time for celebrating is over. The Knicks are onto Indiana.
First Impressions
The 2025 NFL Draft class got their first day of school moment over the weekend, as many were involved in the class photo that was taken.
It's still hilarious to me that the Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks. However, if one turns out to be great, then all will be forgotten.
Also, this needs to be said: the Las Vegas Raiders have "THE" look in all of the NFL, and it's not even close.
We Don't Sleep In May
The biggest upset in the NCAA Softball Regionals' history took place on Sunday night. The Liberty Flames sent the number one team in the country, Texas A&M, packing.
The Flames will be appearing in their first Super Regional in program history, while the Aggies head home wondering what in the world just happened.
Scary Crash
It was a scary scene on Sunday when Scott McLaughlin had a devastating crash during a qualifying run for the Indianapolis 500.
McLaughlin made sure to let fans know he was okay on Twitter. However, it will be in a new car. After seeing the replay of the accident, that's the best news we could've heard.
Light In Tragedy
The state of Kentucky suffered from deadly storms this past Friday night. 19 people lost their lives in the tornado outbreak that hit the southern part of the state.
However, even in crisis, the people of Kentucky come together to rebuild. Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope and former Wildcats star Reed Sheppard were seen helping those in need. A truly great gesture.
New York Boating Incident
Not to pile on all the bad news from this past weekend, but another major incident happened in New York when a boat crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Two passengers lost their lives in a scary situation for everyone involved.
Ready To Binge
Shifting gears to a lighter tone, fans of 'The Bear' were given their first glimpse of season four, that is set to release on June 25th.
All ten episodes will be released on the same day, just like the three seasons before. I know one thing, my body is ready for all the trauma and recipes I would love to try, but will never make.
Speaking Of Food
Canada may not be in the best mood after the Maple Leafs' crushing postseason loss. However, that red-headed vixen, Wendy, is back at it again with a burger that has me ready to make the trip up north.
Wendy's is set to release a Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger, and it is exactly what you would expect. A grilled cheese top and bottom bun, with the iconic square patty sleepy between what will certainly be the reason I have a heart attack before 40.
The best story over the weekend had to be the Knicks getting the chance to continue their quest toward their first NBA championship since 1973.
During their series-winning game over the Celtics, the camera panned to the legendary Lenny Kravitz, and now, with the way my brain works, we are kicking off this week by jamming to some Kravitz hits.
That's it for your Weekend Roundup. Let the cool soothing voice of Mr. Kravitz put you in a better mood before you read all of those emails that Friday you said could wait until Monday.
Have a good one, everybody, and remember: we're just four days until Friday!