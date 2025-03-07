Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft: Post-combine first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 by the mock drafting community.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The Steelers need help in their secondary, especially at cornerback, and while Barron might not have an ideal fit in any one place, he can contribute right away and impact games early.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches, 771 yards), but don't be fooled — Luther Burden III is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands.
Tyler Dragon, USA Today: The Steelers don’t have a reliable second option at wide receiver. Burden can play in the slot or at the Z. The Missouri product is a separator and is explosive. He can potentially be the best wideout in the draft.
Justin Melo, The Draft Network: The Steelers need a complement for George Pickens in the passing game. Luther Burden III would be a natural fit. While Pickens thrives in one-on-one situations deep down the field, Burden wins on short and intermediate routes and as a threat in the open field.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Golden was a blazer in the 40-yard dash, posting a position-best 4.29-second time. The crazy part is that top speed isn’t even why he wins as a receiver; he wins with good routes, quick footwork and reliable hands.
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Finding a high-upside receiver with more consistency than George Pickens is vital for the Steelers, and Golden's speed and route-running prowess is an ideal match.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: If he runs a strong 40-yard dash at Michigan's pro day, that will boost his stock. For now, he ends up taking his impressive ball talent to Pittsburgh.
