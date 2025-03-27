Elly De La Cruz arrives in style for MLB Opening Day with Cincinnati Reds
By Tyler Reed
No other team does MLB Opening Day quite like the Cincinnati Reds. The city of Cincinnati is basically shut down as everyone celebrates the big day.
The 2025 season is another season full of optimism for Reds fans. One player who gives so many the glass-half-full mentality is shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
RELATED: Elly De La Cruz is already in midseason form showing off the power in spring debut
De La Cruz is the face that runs the place for the Queen City, and the young star was dressed to impress when he entered Great American Ball Park.
De La Cruz was spotted wearing an amazing Jordan brand sweatsuit that has what appears to be championship rings splattered all over it.
The Reds' star's pregame fit was the only thing worth celebrating, as the Reds blew a lead in the top of the ninth, spoiling a victory for the hometown crowd.
The optimism is slowly fading (I'm a Reds fan). However, at least we know our best player knows how to dress, right?
The Reds will be back in action on Saturday, where they look to even things up with the San Francisco Giants.
Will it be another long summer in Cincinnati? Probably. But that's why we love those so-called "lovable losers." Barkeep, another round, please. Actually, just keep the tab open, watching this until September is not going to be good for my health.
