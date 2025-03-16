Pittsburgh Pirates announce the most obvious move for MLB Opening Day
By Tyler Reed
The best thing the Pittsburgh Pirates have done in the last decade is be bad enough to get the opportunity to draft a generational talent like Paul Skenes.
Skenes exploded on the scene in his first season with the Pirates, winning 11 of his 23 starts and winning Rookie of the Year as well as earning his first All-Star selection.
All eyes will be on the former LSU star for his second season in the big leagues, and the Pirates are ready to give him the spotlight.
The Pirates social team shared the moment when manager Derek Shelton told Skenes that he would be the Opening Day starter for the club.
Getting the ball on opening day is an emotional moment for any pitcher. More often than not, it means the franchise believes you are the ace in the rotation.
While the video shares a memorable moment in the life of Skenes and the organization, this decision shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.
Not since the days of Randy Johnson has it felt like a pitcher is more beloved than Skenes. The only other pitcher I can think of who brought this much hype at such a young age is when Stephen Strasburg debuted for the Washington Nationals.
We're not sure how Skenes feels about his quick rise to fame, but make no mistake, the Pirates' pitch has become one of the faces of the MLB. 2025 will be the year that Skenes becomes the pitcher everyone wants to see every time he is on the bump.
