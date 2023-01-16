Gymnast Olivia Dunne's Fans Force LSU to Up Security
Olivia Dunne is the most popular gymnast in America. The LSU star is a TikTok influencer with 6.8 million followers and is the highest-earning woman in collegiate athletics. So when the Tigers compete, meets have a tendency to turn into madhouses. Her fans have repeatedly disrupted events. As a result LSU is increasing security at its events.
Dunne responded to the repeated disruptions by asking her fans to be respectful of other gymnasts.
The 20-year-old is a junior at LSU and is incredibly active on all her social media accounts. She currently has 3 million Instagram followers and posts about once a week. Some are gymnastics-related, others are the typical shots you'd expect from a 20-something college student.
Dunne has gotten so popular she was even at the ESPYs in 2022.
Dunne is currently injured and out of LSU's lineup but her fans are showing up regardless. Hopefully they calm down a bit and don't disrupt any more meets.