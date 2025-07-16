Pirates ace Paul Skenes may actually be cursed when it comes to getting a win
By Tyler Reed
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was giving the starting nod for the National League in his second straight All-Star appearance.
Skenes has quickly become one of the best arms in the game, even if his record doesn't reflect that talent.
It's no secret the Pirates have struggled this season. The Pirates currently sit at 39-58 this season, which means it's already time to look ahead to 2026. However, the All-Star Game was a moment that Pirates could enjoy Skenes on a big stage.
But Skenes may actually be cursed when it comes to winning a game. After getting more run support in his one inning pitched in the All-Star Game than he has in his last three starts with the Pirates, the National League would end up blowing their 6-0 lead.
It wasn't in the cards for Skenes to pick up the win; however, the teams being tied after nine innings gave fans a glimpse of their first-ever swing-off, which some hope can become a permanent thing in the sport.
In the end, the National League would secure the victory after Kyle Schwarber led the team in the swing-off, which helped him earn the MVP of the game. Skenes' team picked up the win, but it looks like the present and future of dominant pitching in baseball will have to wait a little longer to get his next win.
