Suns poach new head coach from Eastern Conference's best regular season team
The Phoenix Suns let go of championship-winning head coach Mike Budenholzer after another season without postseason basketball for the franchise.
Despite having a superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the team has been unable to even compete in the playoffs.
The Suns have massive issues to address this offseason.
MORE: Phoenix Suns head coaching search narrows down to two options
Kevin Durant could be on the move, Bradley Beal looks like he's past his prime, and a new head coach is set to walk into a lot of turmoil. The team has found their man for the job, though.
"The Phoenix Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the franchise's new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Ott has been an NBA assistant since 2012 and has a strong background of offensive and defensive creativity, player development, and communication."
Jordan Ott was the video coordinator for the Hawks from 2013-16. He spent the next six seasons as an assistant head coach with the Brooklyn Nets before spending two seasons in the same role with the Los Angeles Lakers between 2022 and 2024.
He was part of Kenny Atkinson's Cleveland Cavaliers staff for the 2024-25 season, and has been touted as a brilliant defensive mind. His name has been discussed for head coaching jobs multiple times recently, which isn't surprising considering the Cavs were the 1st seed in the East.
Ott has helped build contending teams, worked with Kevin Durant in the past, and is a bold young choice for a franchise that needs to walk into their future with a very clear vision.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Ex-MLB executive, 'Survivor' loser, calls Jac Caglianone's promotion 'irresponsible'
NBA: Analyst slams door shut on Jay Wright becoming next Knicks head coach
NFL: Steelers respond to fan backlash over Mason Rudolph's Donald Trump rally cameo
SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks fan John McEnroe gives honest Tom Thibodeau reaction at French Open
VIRAL: Orlando Magic release stunning jerseys celebrating previous generation