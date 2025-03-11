Philadelphia Eagles are being decimated by free agency
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles finally slayed the beast known as the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's Super Bowl 59 victory.
It was a long road, one that involved the Eagles losing to the Chiefs in the big game just two years ago.
Now, the Eagles are on top of the totem pole, and everyone has put a target on their back. They say, "To be the man, you got to beat the man," and the rest of the NFL is taking notes.
The Eagles have already lost some big names that helped the team win the Super Bowl this past season, including a defensive star that gave Patrick Mahomes fits all game long.
In just one day of NFL Free Agency, the Eagles have lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Isaiah Rodgers to free agency. The team cut Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Finally, the Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
It's no surprise to see a team fresh off a championship lose their free agent talent. When someone believes you are the best, they tend to pay you the best money. It comes with the territory of greatness.
However, can the Eagles overcome all of these losses on the defensive side of the ball? There has already been a lot of movement in the NFC, with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders making significant moves.
The margin of error is slim, but something tells me the Eagles already know that. Only one can be the best, and for the Eagles, they won't be going away quietly.
