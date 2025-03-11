Daniel Jones finds his new home with the Indianapolis Colts
By Tyler Reed
At the start of last season, Daniel Jones was in firm control of the New York Giants' offense. The franchise felt that a $160 million deal with Jones was better than attempting to keep Saquon Barkley.
Fast forward to now, and Jones finished the season with the Minnesota Vikings, while Barkley won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants' current regime may never recover from this decision; however, Jones has long since moved on.
NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts, who already have a young starting quarterback in Anthony Richardson, seem to have found their backup for the upcoming season.
However, does Jones feel the same way? The former first-round pick had a choice to return to Minnesota or try his chances elsewhere and decided that the Colts were the better option.
Richardson was benched last season for Joe Flacco; however, that decision did not last, as Richardson was reinstated as the starting quarterback for the Colts.
Both situations feel like places that Jones could potentially see himself on the field. However, Jones must feel that the chances are a lot higher in Indianapolis.
Jones making his decision on where to play next season will now open the door for the future of Aaron Rodgers.
Will the Vikings take the chance of signing Rodgers, completing his journey of becoming Brett Favre? Or are the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping Rodgers can play the hits one more time, leading them to a Lombardi Trophy? Things just got interesting.
