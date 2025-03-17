Philadelphia 76ers trolled by fans after unflattering Drake photo goes viral
By Josh Sanchez
It's been a disappointing season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who sit at 23-44 and are the No. 12 team in the Eastern Conference. The team is also reportedly under investigation by the NBA over star players Tyrese Maxey and Paul George missing games.
Star big man Joel Embiid is already out for the season.
It appears the fans have had enough.
MORE: 76ers' Daryl Morey's AI usage isn't surprising, but it is troubling
The 76ers tried to keep things light on social media by sharing a photo of star guards Jared McCain and Kyle Lowry positing with rap superstar Drake during a recent trip to Toronto to face the Raptors -- a game the team lost, 118-105.
After the photo began making the rounds, the 76ers fanbase started coming with the jokes and voicing their frustrations. Drake, of course, was a target of the ruthless internet as discourse continues about his feud with Kendrick Lamar.
MORE: Paul George's injury updates perfectly illustrate 76ers' disaster season
"That boy Drizzy agged in dog years in [one] human year," one fan wrote. Another referenced Kendrick's Super Bowl performance in February and added, "Jesus did the Super Bowl halftime show age him by like 25 years?"
It didn't end there with one joking, "Drake just left the roulette table after 12 hours."
The Kendrick-themed jabs then turned on the Sixers.
"One more reason to boycott the [Sixers]. THEY NOT LIKE US," a user wrote. Several others commented that now the 76ers weren't going to win another game all season, referencing the infamous "Drake curse."
We'll see how much that holds true, but the team will get it's chance soon.
The 76ers return to the court on Monday night for a St. Patrick's Day showdown against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.
