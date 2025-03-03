Joel Embiid’s season ends: what’s next for the 76ers?
Philadelphia 76ers fans feared the worst, and on Tuesday, it became official—Joel Embiid is out for the remainder of the season. The reigning MVP, plagued by injuries, played in just 39 games last year and only 19 this season before being sidelined. His production was noticeably down, averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, his lowest numbers since 2017.
With Embiid off the court, the 76ers’ season takes a grim turn. Sitting at 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-38 record, their playoff hopes were already fading. The trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George looked promising on paper, but without their superstar center, any postseason aspirations are all but lost.
Philadelphia now faces a tough reality. Embiid’s massive contract, a two-year extension with a player option through 2029, makes rebuilding difficult. His injury history further complicates potential trade scenarios. While a complete teardown isn’t likely, the Sixers may need to pivot towards developing young talent and securing a top draft pick.
The silver lining? The 76ers currently have a 37% chance of landing a top-four pick in the upcoming draft. If their struggles continue, they could position themselves for a franchise-altering player like Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper. With Embiid’s long-term health uncertain, Philadelphia’s front office must decide—rebuild around a recovering Embiid or start fresh with a new star. One thing is clear: "The Process" has reached a breaking point.
Related: Watch more TBL here