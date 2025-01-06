PGA Tour stars suffer big consequences after hitting the wrong balls
By Matt Reed
It's rare to see a crucial mistake like what occurred during the final round of The Sentry on Sunday, but it's safe to say Cam Davis and Will Zalatoris won't forget about it any time soon.
On the par-5 15th hole, both players were preparing to hit their third shots at Kapalua. However, both PGA Tour stars ended up hitting the wrong ball - which belonged to the other player - and it resulted in a costly two-stroke penalty.
While the two strokes didn't prevent either player from winning the tournament, which was captured by Hideki Matsuyama after shooting an absurd 35-under par, it did result in Davis and Zalatoris losing out on a pretty significant amount of money.
RELATED: Viktor Hovland's odd pump-fake drive somehow leads to an eagle
Davis finished the event tied for 13th place (-22), which netted him a payout of $410,000, but had he not committed the penalty he could've taken home $715,625 by securing a top 5 finish. Meanwhile, Zalatoris (-19) could've made out with $283,200, but instead he earned about $163,000 after failing to double check which ball was his.
All in all, it wasn't necessarily the worst weekend for either player, especially considering it was the first event of the 2025 season, but they'll both be surely hoping to shake the rules rust off as the rest of the year plays out.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Cowboys’ errant kickoff hits cheerleader in the head
NBA: Wemby could become youngest MVP ever
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless named in salacious Fox Sports lawsuit