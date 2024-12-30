Pat McAfee doubles down on epic Colts rant: 'They don't seem to give a f--- at all'
By Joe Lago
The Indianapolis Colts were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday with a 45-33 road loss to the Drew Lock-led New York Giants, a team with the worst record in the NFL going into Week 17. The defeat dropped the Colts to 7-9 and secured a fourth-straight playoff-less year.
Indianapolis' most vocal season-ticket holder couldn't hold back his frustrations about the team any longer.
On Sunday night, Pat McAfee unleashed a 557-word rant on X about "the red flags" of a bad team, citing a list of franchise ills from "work ethic questions" to the time when franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson "tapped out of a game."
"And in the end ... everything went ... just like I f---ing said it would," McAfee wrote. "In the biggest moments everybody with a brain knew they’d crack ... and they did."
The former Colts punter and current ESPN talking-head sensation had more to say about his former team on Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show." And like in his social media post, McAfee mentioned how his opinions all season long were being used to turn him into Indianapolis' bad guy.
"My face gets used as like, 'Hey, this guy's an enemy of the Colts." ... No, everything I said about your team was right," McAfee said. "And everything I said about your locker room was right. And you've won nothing. You've won absolutely nothing."
McAfee said his provocative X post — which has received 12 million views — "basically summarizes how a lot of these Colts fans feel about this particular era of this team."
"There's no accountability. They're seemingly just not really aware of anything that's going on. And they don't seem to give a f--- at all about the Indianapolis Colts," McAfee said. "I understand it's a business. I understand it's a profession. But I just felt like I had to get that off my chest."
"I don't know what the future looks like for the Colts, but I do know there's a lot of us from reading the responses to that (X post) that Colts fans, which I am, are about fed up with it," he added.
"A lot of these guys are older and they haven't won, and they're doing a lot of s--- that bums do. It's like, somebody has to point that out. And I'll do it. And I'm not the only one. There's a lot of people who are pointing it out about the Colts."
