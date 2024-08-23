The Pat McAfee Show at a Dublin Pub Was a Sloppy, Hilarious Mess
By Joe Lago
If you turned on ESPN to catch "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and immediately thought "What in the world is going on?" you probably weren't the only one trying to make sense of the madness.
McAfee and his merry band of broadcast mates traveled to Ireland for the start of the college football season with Saturday's Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Florida State and Georgia Tech. The McAfee crew took an overnight flight on a private plane to get to a Dublin pub in time to do Friday's show.
They didn't take long to get into the Irish spirit, as they pounded many pints of Guinness.
From there, the show became a hilarious spectacle of beer chugging with college football talk mixed in. McAfee talked to guests, including Nick Saban, but the real appeal of Friday's escapades was the condition of McAfee.
With McAfee slamming beer after beer, you had to wonder just how much longer could he remain upright. And would he be OK for "College GameDay" in the morning after this hellacious bender?
The packed crowd at J.R. Mahon's Pub egged McAfee on to drink more Guinness. He obliged each time. He led the masses in regular Florida State tomahawk chops and constantly bragged about his prodigious imbibing the night before by outdrinking pro wrestler Sheamus, who made the trip as well.
There were chants of "Kick his ass!" (to single out a particular party fouler) and "Bar staff!" (to honor the ones doling out the drinks and pints). McAfee, after one more dig that he "put Sheamus to bed," finally got the WWE star to drink a beer, albeit somewhat reluctantly.
“We’re having a blast,” McAfee said at one point, “but we should not be on TV right now.”
The Guinness chugging began to catch up to McAfee, who started to slur his words a bit. However, it didn't stop him from conducting an interview with former Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis. After wrapping up his talk with Travis, McAfee shared just how drunk he was.
“I just want to let everybody know, I almost puked just a few moments ago,” McAfee admitted. “Sheamus, I put you to bed last night, but it feels right now I’m in a bad spot.”
Give McAfee credit for keeping it together. He drank more Guinness and still kept things rolling along. And while the show was a sloppy mess, it was certainly entertaining.
“If, uh, I was who I was as a very honest person, I’m s---faced right now,” McAfee said. “I don’t know how we were supposed to have a show in Ireland without this happening, but I would like to let everybody know …”
And that's when ESPN cut to commercial to conclude Friday's two-hour window of "The Pat McAfee Show."
Some might consider the whole thing sophomoric. But the haters would've missed the whole point of McAfee and his show broadcasting from an Irish pub. It was supposed to be mindless fun, and it was exactly that.
And if CNN can allow Don Lemon to get wasted on New Year's Eve, ESPN can certainly let McAfee slam too many pints of the world's most delicious beer in a Dublin pub on the eve of college football's opening day. There was absolutely nothing wrong with that.
Sláinte, Pat McAfee Show. Sláinte.