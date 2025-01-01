Pat McAfee delivers Jim Harbaugh a gift that would make even Barney Stinson jealous
By Tyler Reed
One of the best stories in the NFL this season has been Jim Harbaugh's ability to turn the Los Angeles Chargers around in his first season.
The Chargers have already clinched a postseason spot, and the media is already jumping on the bandwagon of quarterback Justin Herbert.
One media member who is a giant fan of Harbaugh is Pat McAfee. The superstar media personality recently got the chance to give Harbaugh a gift that he won't soon forget.
In a recent interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Chargers head coach explained the power of the high five and what it means to him. McAfee didn't forget that conversation and gifted the national championship coach a hand that could be high-fived for an eternity.
Bringing back the high five may be one of the best things we have going into 2025. It's hard to explain it, but Harbaugh brings a sort of passion and believability to a conversation that would have me suiting up to tackle someone for him, and I haven't played football since retiring from the game after breaking my arm at nine years old.
The positivity is contagious, and now, Harbaugh can reach for a high five whenever he wants. That's the power of positivity.
