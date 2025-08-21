Packers star embraces wild NFL fight during joint practice with Seahawks
By Matt Reed
NFL training camps always have an interesting vibe in the hot summer months as teams prepare for the next season, and a Green Bay Packers star is embracing the competitiveness of joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks.
The two NFC teams are preparing to face off in their final preseason game before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, and while practicing that led to a heated moment involving Packers star Zach Tom and several members of the Seahawks defense.
Tom was seen going at it with multiple Seahawks players following a play, and actually appeared to be enjoying himself putting his body on the line as both sidelines cleared with players from each team taking swings.
