Oscar De La Hoya warns Crawford of Canelo's power
The anticipation and excitement for boxing fans is at fever pitch for the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford taking place on Saturday in Las Vegas.
With this fight seeing the sport’s very best go head to head with one another, a case can be made for either fighter emerging victorious from their historic bout at Allegiant Stadium.
RELATED: Matt Rhule wants Cornhuskers to channel Nebraska native Terence Crawford
Although boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya feels that Crawford will need to be careful and wary of Canelo’s power when seeking to engage and go toe to toe with the Mexican superstar in the ring.
“Bud Crawford, his downfall can be his heart. His downfall can be his abilities to stand in there with you and trade punches because if you get caught by Canelo’s punch, you’re going down. You’re going to get knocked out,” De La Hoya said to Fight Hub TV (whilst getting a haircut no less).
Overall however, the Golden Boy Promotions CEO, who was also Canelo’s former promoter when Alvarez was still under the Golden Boy banner, believes there is an avenue for Crawford to walk away on Saturday night with the undisputed super middleweight championship. As long as Canelo doesn't stop him first.
“This fight, I have it a close decision for Crawford if it goes to decision, and late knockout between the 7th and 10th round for Canelo,” De La Hoya said.
That would be a huge statement and an unforgettable moment indeed if either Canelo or Crawford were to score a knockout victory. Either way, this fight sure has all the ingredients needed to go down as an all-time classic.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
THURSDAY ROUNDUP: A day of remembrance
MLB: Will latest injury to Cubs star suppress his predicted $498 million payday?
NFL: Kevin Hart explains the real difference between Eagles and Chiefs home crowds
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN reportedly extends Pardon the Interruption as show nears 25-year anniversary
VIRAL: TCU football unveils eye sore 'Half Acre Korean Corn Dog' set to be sold this weekend