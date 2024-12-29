Top-10 team in the CFB transfer portal rankings has shockingly low NIL value
By Tyler Reed
Not only is it college football bowl season, but it is transfer portal season. Yes, the NCAA has no clue how to police the new transfer portal or how to handle anything at all, so we are currently in the midst of the Wild West when it comes to transfers.
However, teams and players are not to blame, which is why teams are making deals to bring in great players before their season even ends. A few teams are surprising to see in the transfer portal's top 10 rankings. However, Florida State being in the top 10 isn't shocking, but their low NIL value is.
According to On3 Sports, the Seminoles are eighth overall in the transfer portal rankings. However, their adjusted NIL value sits at $268,000. That puts the team as the second lowest in NIL value of the top 25 teams, with the Miami Hurricanes at number one with negative $62,000 in NIL value.
Being the best these days means handing out the biggest bags of cash. The Seminoles are hoping the portal can be a critical key to turning around a program that finished 2-10 this season.
