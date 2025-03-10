Omaha Mavericks are the March Madness Cinderella fans have been waiting for
By Tyler Reed
In less than a week, college basketball fans will be filling out multiple brackets in hopes of earning the bragging rights of being known as the March Madness champion.
In order to win that bracket challenge, one has to be able to pull off a few upsets. So, who can be your Cinderella?
One option would be the Summit League champions, the Omaha Mavericks. The Mavericks are dancing for the first time ever, and the program is everything you want out of an underdog.
On Sunday, the Mavericks completed their dominant season in the Summit League, winning the conference championship over the University of St. Thomas.
ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Mavericks as a 16 seed in the Midwest Region, playing Houston in their opening matchup.
However, can the Cougars handle a team that literally destroys trash cans when they win a game? Maybe one of the best things in college basketball this season is the trash can celebrations by the Mavericks.
The celebrations are truly a thing of beauty and the perfect story needed when scoping out a potential Cinderella.
A 16 seed has only beaten a one seed two times in the NCAA Tournament, and the odds may be stacked against the Mavericks.
However, if there's any time you should root for during March Madness, it's Omaha. We're not telling you to put all your chips on a potential 16 seed, but if you were going to, then the Mavericks are that team.
