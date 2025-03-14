Oklahoma fan has epic meltdown as Sooners lose in heartbreaking fashion to UK again
By Tyler Reed
The second round of the SEC Tournament was pure cinema from start to finish. The day started with an Ole Miss buzzer-beater that sent John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks home.
Then, a double overtime victory for the Texas Longhorns over their hated rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, had the Bridgestone Arena jumping.
The final act of the evening featured the show of shows when the Kentucky Wildcats and the rowdy Big Blue Nation, who saw their team take down the Oklahoma Sooners in last-second fashion for the second time this season.
After blowing a double-digit lead, it appeared that the Wildcats would be leaving Nashville once again, earlier than expected.
However, former Sooners star and now Kentucky icon Otega Oweh stormed down the court with less than five seconds to go to put the knife in the hearts of everyone in Oklahoma for the second time in two weeks.
The moment was a heartbreaker for one particular Sooners fan who thought he would be filming a celebration instead of a disappointment.
We've all been there, kid. As a Kentucky fan, I won't dunk on him as much as one would expect. The Drake Maye shot still lives rent free in my mind.
The win moved the Wildcats to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, where they will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night.
The beauty of March Madness can sometimes be the pain that comes from your team losing in such a miserable fashion. But that's what makes the wins so much sweeter.
