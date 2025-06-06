OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams matches historic NBA record from 1977
The NBA Finals begin on Thursday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the favorites. They were the best team in the league all season long, and barring a tough Denver series, breezed through the Western Conference.
OKC has everything they need to win it all. A superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an excellent dynamic big in Chet Holmgren, and the defensive expertise of Lu Dort. But the X-Factor in this series could prove to be their second star, Jalen Williams.
Williams has already made history before the ball is even tipped. In just his third year in the league, JDub has achieved a feat that no player has managed since Bill Walton did in the 1976-77 season.
This season, Williams became an All-Star for the first time. He was also named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team and the All-NBA Third Team. When he plays in Game 1, he will become the first since Walton to do all those things in the same season.
When Walton did it, he also helped the Blazers win a championship and picked up a Finals MVP along the way. It would be huge if the 24-year-old could do the same, although beating out teammate SGA for the award might be a bit difficult.
This is an impressive accomplishment for a player so young, but it will mean nothing if they can't get the job done. Williams and the Thunder need to finish the job and beat the Indiana Pacers.
