Anthony Edwards has a huge prediction for 'unstoppable' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their impressive run during the 2024-25 NBA season after a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As expected, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was OKC's brightest star during their 113-105 win over Minnesota.
On the other hand, it was an all-round terrible game for the T-Wolves, with just Anthony Edwards reaching the 20-point mark on the team.
However, instead of getting salty about the defeat, Ant had a huge postgame prediction for his rival, SGA.
"The MVP of the NBA," Edwards said, per ESPN. "To me, he's unguardable. As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time. So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don't work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can't guard him, ah, he going to score every time."
At this point in the NBA, there are hardly many better players than Shai. Previously, he was trolled for his seemingly over-reliance on the free-throw line.
However, SGA has fixed that flaw in his game as he continues to put on huge numbers on a nightly basis.
Even against the Timberwolves, Shai had 40 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 34 minutes as he further bolsters his case to win the 2024-25 NBA MVP award.
