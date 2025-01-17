Novak Djokovic 'loved' everything about Danielle Collins' Australian Open antics
Game recognizes game. And when it comes to being the bad guy, Novak Djokovic definitely appreciates how any tennis villain can cooly embrace the constant boos from a hostile crowd.
Djokovic was cast as the ne'er-do-well while competing for major tournament titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. So it was no surprise he enthusiastically supported Danielle Collins' on-court antics and taunts toward the fans Thursday at the Australian Open.
The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion approved of the American's response to being booed throughout her second-round victory over Australia's Destanee Aiava. In her postmatch interview, Collins mocked the fans afterward and thanked them for "paying my bills."
“I loved her response. I loved it. Everything she said on the court, off the court," Djokovic said after his third-round 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win against Tomas Machac on Friday.
“Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before, but now, big fan. I love it," Djokovic added. "I heard some comments from people that she shouldn't have said that or that. I think she handled it really well. I don’t think I would be that polite. But then I know exactly the feeling.
"So I think she was funny, smart, and just a big fan of what she did. Big fan.”
The seventh-seeded Djokovic had to overcome a stomach bug to get past the 26th-seeded Machad, but he otherwise looked like his old dominant self in his pursuit for a record-breaking 25th major singles title.
Djokovic will face another Czech player on Saturday when he takes on Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.
