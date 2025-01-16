Danielle Collins thanks booing Australian Open fans for 'paying my bills'
By Joe Lago
There is accepting your role as a villain. And then there is Danielle Collins fully embracing her status as Public Enemy No. 1 at the Australian Open.
The 31-year-old American went full WWE, including the classic Hulk Hogan ear-cupping taunt, after defeating Australia's Destanee Aiava 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the year's first Grand Slam tournament.
Booed throughout her second-round victory, Collins grew tired of the fans early on, telling them to "shut up" in the first set after they reacted to her service fault. Her controversial medical timeout in the second set also drew the ire of the Melbourne crowd, who seemed to suggest Collins' break was more gamesmanship.
Collins thoroughly enjoyed getting the last laugh after winning match point. She responded to the booing fans by doing the Hulk Hogan gesture. She then blew mock kisses to the crowd.
Of course, the boos continued during Collins' on-court interview after the match. "You know I was thinking during the match, I was like, 'Hmmm, I'm out here and I might as well take that big, fat paycheck.'
"Coco (Gauff) and I love, we love a good five-star vacation. So part of that check, it's going to go towards that. So thank you guys, thanks for coming out and supporting us tonight."
In her postmatch press conference, Collins continued the narrative of booing fans paying her bills.
"One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people who don't like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills," she said. "It's kind of a cool concept.
"I just remind myself every day like when I have that stuff, they're paying my bills. Every person that bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me and do what they do, it's all going towards the Danielle Colins fund," she added. "So, like, bring it on. I love it."
