Illinois basketball has epic fail during jersey retirement ceremony
By Tyler Reed
The Illinois basketball program celebrated one of its own this past weekend with the jersey retirement of Terrence Shannon Jr.
The Fighting Illini didn't have a game to remember, as the team was beaten by the number 11 team in the country, Michigan State.
RELATED: Adidas continues to hold the crown of worst college basketball uniforms
However, fans around the country will not soon be forgetting the jersey retirement of Shannon. Unfortunately, the moment is being remembered for all the wrong reasons.
As Shannon Jr.'s number was being unveiled, fans knew immediately that something wasn't right. That being, the banner was upside down.
A celebration of one of the program's greatest players will now be a funny blunder that, luckily, takes away from the team losing a big game.
Shannon Jr. was the 27th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but before that, Shannon Jr. was one of the best players in the Big Ten from 2022 to 2024.
Last season was one of the more memorable seasons in Illinois basketball history, as the team made a magical run to the Elite Eight, losing to the eventual champions, the UConn Huskies.
Shannon Jr. was the heartbeat of that Illinois team and will now be remembered among legends like Dee Brown, Deron Williams, and Luther Head.
Yes, the jersey retirement ceremony was brutal comedy. But it shouldn't and won't be lost on anyone from the Fighting Illini community; Shannon Jr. is one of the best ever to wear a uniform in Champaign.
