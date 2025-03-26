Nick Wright reveals what Kevin Durant's future might be
It's apparent to anyone that has been paying attention that Kevin Durant is likely to leave the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. What fans don't know for now is where he will go. There has been plenty of speculation about the matter, but no concrete news so far.
And while it will take till the Phoenix Suns' season ends to get any certain information, there are rumblings about Duran't future already. Analyst Nick Wright recently reported on his show, First Things First, that he has been told of a potential destination that could be one to watch in the KD sweepstakes.
"Two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don't know, have said to me - watch out for Durant in Boston," Wright said. "It doesn't make... I don't even know the pieces that would make it work, and it feels a lot like what Durant got killed for with Golden State before. So it doesn't make sense, but I heard that twice,"
The Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA champions and have been widely accepted as having the most stacked roster in the league. Adding Kevin Durant to the mix will be difficult for the Celtics; they are already over the second apron with their payroll, but they do have some big contracts they could send back to Phoenix in return for taking on KD's $54 million next season.
The Celtics could ostensibly trade away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in a potential Durant deal, but the question remains if they wish to break up a winning formula. It likely depends on whether the team can win it all again this season; Jasyon Tatum's ankle sprain might be the decisive factor come playoff time.
