Bill Simmons says Kevin Durant couldn't do what Jimmy Butler has done for the Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have turned their season around since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. In 17 games since Butler's debut, the Dubs boast a 14-3 record and have climbed to the 6th seed as automatic qualification for the playoffs looks like a very real possibility.
Before the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, they reportedly made an effort to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns instead. Durant turned down the trade, explaining later that he didn't want to make a midseason move. But now, Bill Simmons has explained why it all may have worked out for the best for the Warriors after all.
RELATED: Warriors need Jimmy Butler to emerge as 'Playoff Jimmy' sooner not later
Simmons questioned what would have happened, saying, "If they had gotten Durant instead of Butler, do you think the Warriors would be playing this well?" He added, "Butler doesn't care what his stats are. Everybody on that team is sacrificing.
"Butler has games where he doesn't even really shoot. He's doing like the 2015 Iguodala like, 'I'm just playing some defense, I'm over here if you need me. Oh, you need me? I'll just go score on my guy.' He's completely bought in. I don't know if Durant at this point in his career would be able to do all the glue guy stuff that Butler is doing."
Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game for the Warriors while playing elite defense when he is on the court. Kevin Durant would certainly provide greater production, but the Phoenix Suns' current struggles show that the winning intangibles might prove to be a bit of a question mark.
It's difficult to say with certainty if acquiring Jimmy Butler is more beneficial than a potential Durant acquisition, but if the Warriors can go on to make a championship run this season, this take will likely become something all NBA fans agree with.
